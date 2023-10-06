THE SMALL but mighty MHS girl’s swim team is at the mid point of their season and showing lots of improvement. (file photo)

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MALDEN—The Melrose High swim team sampled some tough competition last week when they competed against Boston Latin and Stoneham. And while they didn’t prevail against their rivals, they showed some great improvement and earned plenty of points in their meets.

On Sept. 21 the team traveled to Medford High to take on ML rival Stoneham and were edged, 77-68. But Melrose had some fine performances including a first-place finish in the 200 IM by Emilia Rahilly. “Emilia has been carrying the team in the 200IM and 200 fly,” reports Melrose head coach Laura McCormack.

Among those who also earned top points for Melrose were Rahilly in the 500 free, the 200-medley relay team of Sofia Cantwell, Marta Francis, Amara Otaluka and Tierra Pornkittichotcharoen, and Marta Francis in the 500. “Marta is a freshman and this was her first 500, so she did an awesome job,” says McCormack.

The coach also pointed out the all-around swim efforts of newcomer Lucy O’Neill. “Lucy is swimming great and making an impact,” reports McCormack.

Melrose also enjoyed a solid finish against Stoneham in the 200-medley relay thanks to the team of Lillian Blenk, Fatima Mourchid, Maya Derosena and Lucy O’Neil.

On Sept. 27, Melrose hosted Boston Latin and fell to their rivals in a meet that saw Melrose compete competitively against a very strong Latin team. Among those who had nice times were the 200 IM team of Marta Francis, Tierra Pornkittichotcharoen, Emilia Rahilly and Amara Otaluka, Emilia Rahilly in the 200 IM, Lucy O’Neill in the 100 free and Tierra P in the 100 backstroke.

Melrose has plenty of season left, with several Middlesex League meets on tap, including Wakefield on Thursday (post deadline) and a meet this Friday against Arlington at 4:30 p.m.