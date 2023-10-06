THE MELROSE High football community gathered with the family of deceased MHS alum Christopher “CJ” Allen at the start of their Stoneham game. (photo by Raj Das edphotos.com)

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—The Melrose High football community gathered together on Friday evening, Sept. 29 to remember a lost Red Raider who inspired an entire community as a beloved member of two Super Bowl championship teams and proud MHS 2020 graduate.

Christopher “CJ” Allen lost a battle with cancer in June of 2023 at the young age of 21, his life cut short in the midst of collegiate and professional endeavours. Friends and family of CJ were on hand to celebrate his memory in a special remembrance ceremony hosted by Melrose football prior to the start of their clash against Stoneham.

Christopher Shawn Allen, Jr. was born on June 1, 2002 to Christopher and Demia Allen. Chris, affectionately known as “CJ”, spent a lot of his early years playing Pop Warner Football, including going to the National Championship in 2013.

He also played Little League Baseball, basketball with MABC, and “No Books, No Ball” where he was a member of the 3-point Foundation. CJ attended St. Patrick’s School through 7th grade and then Melrose Middle School and Melrose High School. CJ participated in 2 winning football State Championship teams at Melrose High and graduated in 2020 in the midst of COVID. He passed away on June 8, 2023.

Melrose had coach Tim Morris wanted to honor CJ’s memory and gather his family, friends, former teammates and alumni together for a special night. Other remembrances of #11 have also come in the form of a helmet emblem with his initials and jersey number, a red hash mark on the #11 yard line and a newly installed plaque in the hallway of the MHS athletic facility.

“It was important for us to remember him the right way and to have his family and friends on hand, along with his former teammates to honor him,” says Morris. “This kid was always smiling. He played as our starting outside linebacker while battling [illness] and never let it get in the way of his game. He was a tough player who played with heart and a great teammate.”

According to the Melrose Permanent Scholarship Fund in his name, CJ started his own landscaping business, CJ’s Landscaping, in 2020 and attended Bridgewater State University. He was accepted into the plumbers’ union and learned of that accomplishment while treating in the hospital.

Friends recall him as a model big brother and son, with a fashion sense that gave him a style and swag like no other. CJ was best known for a personality that could light up a room and for being a genuine person.

Coach Morris recalls a multi talented athlete who always stepped up to an assigned role. “As a sophomore, he did anything we asked, including stepping in as quarterback for our junior varsity team. And he won that game. I’ll always remember him in that moment.”

A permanent scholarship at Melrose High has been set up in his name and can be found at:

https://www.mhsfund.org/cd_listing/christopher-cj-allen-scholarship/

Donations are appreciated.