THE MHS outdoor track teams honored their outgoing seniors at their sole home meet at Pine Banks on April 25. Both teams gathered for a post meet celebration and were able to capture their seniors all in shot. Congrats to the soon-to-be graduates! (Liane McCarthy photo)
