MELROSE HIGH SCHOOL upperclassmen showing their Gold Out spirit!

By RAESSLER GUTHRIE

MELROSE — The Melrose community “went gold” Friday, September 22 for Reach Leadership’s “Gold Out” football game which was a success on and off the field!

Melrose High School’s Reach Leadership thanks the entire community for their support and donations from the game. According to Raessler Guthrie, club member and senior at MHS, “Seeing the student section packed with gold shows how supportive the Melrose community is to the cause; we couldn’t do it without our community!”.

The MHS Reach Leadership is a branch of the nationwide organization, Family Reach. Its mission is to remove the financial barriers standing between cancer patients and their treatment. Camille Wahl, Melrose ‘21, started the branch at Melrose High School to give back to Family Reach. According to Camille, “I’m grateful for all the students who rally around the unique issue of cancer related financial burdens”. Camille has battled Osteosarcoma since she was ten years old and is currently undergoing radiation treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Family Reach has been instrumental in her cancer journey. Camille attends Boston University studying psychology and brain sciences.

Reach Leadership’s next fundraising event, Hope For The Holidays, is a community-wide open mic night in December. Proceeds from the event will go directly to families battling cancer. More information will be released on Instagram and Facebook @MHSReachLeadership. Singers, dancers, magicians and other entertainers are encouraged to perform. A Google Form will be available in the coming weeks and will be posted on our Social Media. MHS Reach Leadership will be selling snacks and baked goods and raffling off a variety of items generously donated by Melrose businesses. Past years have included items from Hugo’s Appliance, Klipping’s, Affairs to Remember, The Beauty Cafe, Caffe Nero, Giacomo’s, Lilah Rose, Miter Biter, Petrone’s Pizza, Santa Fe and more! If you are interested in making a raffle donation, contact jaya.karamcheti@melroseschools.com.

Follow @MHSReachLeadership on Instagram and Facebook for more information. We hope to see you there!