MELROSE — The Melrose Education Foundation announces the return of Mystery Night Out on Saturday, October 21 at 7 p.m. Join fellow Melrose Education Foundation supporters to sip, nosh and socialize all in support of innovation in our public schools.

Mystery Night Out is a series of concurrent events at homes across the city, all on the same night. While your Mystery Night Out location remains a surprise until days before the event, rest assured you will be surrounded by community members who are interested in supporting our schools and engaging with friends and neighbors. And thanks to the generosity of our Mystery Night Out hosts, not only do guests have the opportunity to enjoy a night out but every ticket dollar raised supports our Teacher Innovation Fund providing grants directly to Melrose educators.

Interested in more clues about the event? Mystery Night Out, one of two annual fundraisers for the Melrose Education Foundation, is a casual adults-only event and a great chance to meet and mingle with some new people. Each year we ask a few hosts to throw a party in their home and you’re on the guest list. All the locations are within Melrose and you’ll receive an e-mail with the name and address of your host during the week leading up to the event. You can count on drinks and nibbles at each location.

If there’s anything else you need to know about the party, e.g. “Dress for an outdoor firepit!”, you’ll receive that information along with your location. And if you’d like to be sure there’s at least one familiar face in the crowd, no problem. You can either order tickets jointly or you can put a note in the “special request” box on the order form with the name of the friend you’d like to be assigned to the same location.

See you there…but where? October 21! Tickets available at Melroseedfoundation.org.