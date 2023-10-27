A SCENE FROM THE 2022 inaugural event (Ell Gimenez Photo).

MELROSE — The Food Drive is hosting “Harvest,” the nonprofit’s annual fundraiser, on Friday, November 10 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Memorial Hall in Melrose. Since feeding the community is their mission, The Food Drive has planned a casual evening of fall foodie fun, featuring small plate tasting stations and desserts from local food establishments, festive autumn cocktails, live music and unique raffles.

In addition to raising much-needed funds for their work, the event is designed to reflect The Food Drive’s commitment to community and sustainability, since hyperlocal is also their mission. Headline sponsors for Harvest 2023 are the Everett Co-operative Bank Foundation and the Melrose Cooperative Bank Foundation, a symbiotic partnership since both organizations are laser-focused on giving back to their local neighborhoods.

“The Everett Co-operative Bank Charitable Foundation was created and funded with the express mission of supporting not-for-profit groups, institutions, schools or other organizations ‘as a way of adding to the quality of life for people’ living in the communities we serve. When the members of the Foundation Board met Jana Gimenez and learned about The Food Drive, we were humbled by her drive, sacrifice and commitment to those in need” said Foundation Board member Carmela Vitale. “Our contribution to the Harvest 2023 Fundraiser for the Food Drive pales in comparison to the continuous efforts and contributions made by The Food Drive and its many volunteers, but we are thankful for the opportunity to help.”

“The Melrose Coop Foundation is grateful to The Food Drive for providing such an essential program to those in our communities who are food insecure,” said Jim Oosterman of the Melrose Coop Foundation. “We support this worthwhile program not only for its delivery of food to those in need, but because it simultaneously helps our environment. By keeping thousands of pounds of good food out of the waste stream, this reduces overall trash and garbage that would otherwise clog up our fragile environment. This food rescue makes for a win-win program all around. Melrose Coop Foundation is honored to be a headline sponsor for the Harvest Fundraiser and to continue our early support of The Food Drive. Years after Melrose Cooperative Bank is gone from the local community, we’re glad that our charitable foundation remains as a legacy to support the communities that supported the bank for over 125 years!”

Tasting stations will be provided by Bobby C’s Ristorante, Buckalew’s General Store, The Kitchen Melrose, Ocean Sushi, T’ahpas 529, Turner’s Seafood and Melrose Farmer’s Market vendor Guru the Caterer, plus a station showcasing the delicious homemade meals created by local chefs for the Melrose Community Freezer. Sweet treats will be provided by Sweet Spot Bakery and Yara Chocolates and Fabian Ton of Fabian’s European Pastries will host a dessert station in person.

Guests will enjoy live music from a jazz duo featuring Melrose resident Bruce Gertz on bass and Russell Hoffman on keyboard, both professors at Berklee College of Music. Featured items for the silent auction and raffle include a “Harry Potter” score autographed by composer John Williams and framed by longtime Melrose business Miter Biter; a one-week stay at a Prince Edward Island cottage; Celtics and “Broadway in Boston” tickets, a “Sweet Baby James” popup book autographed by James Taylor and personal chef services from new Melrose business Mama Jean.

The Food Drive is a community-driven food rescue and hunger relief nonprofit serving communities north of Boston. Their two-person staff and 150 volunteers distribute rescued, surplus and donated food at no cost to thousands of people seven days a week year-round, literally driving from the point of donation to the point of need, all within a ten-mile radius. To date, The Food Drive has distributed 580,000 pounds (290 tons) of food, which translates to just over $1 million in value, 1.4 million pounds of greenhouse gas emissions prevented and the equivalent of 505,000 meals.

Proceeds from the event will sustain The Food Drive’s impact in the local community. For tickets, visit The Food Drive’s website at www.thefoodrive.org.