MELROSE — Melrose Arts And Crafts Society had its October monthly meeting on October 23. Two classes were held: Fall pin-making and wire pumpkins. A small group of members decided to work on their knitting projects. Later, a short business meeting was held, with a discussion about the upcoming Annual Exhibit. When the business meeting ended, the fun annual Member Auction took place with lots of bidding for popular items. Leftover ice cream cake from September’s ice cream social was served during the auction.

The next Melrose Arts And Crafts Society meeting for November will be held November 27. There will be a class on the very in-demand art form of Diamand Dots, taught by Sue Camberlain. We are always seeking new members. If you are interested in joining Melrose Arts And Crafts Society or have questions, please contact Dorothy Iudice at 781-662-2099. We have members from 11 surrounding cities and towns, so do not let geography get in the way of joining!

Coming up soon is the Melrose Arts And Crafts Society Annual Exhibit on Saturday, November 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 121 West Foster St. in Melrose. For the past year, members have been working on many different arts and crafts projects. These projects will be displayed at the Exhibit. At the sales table, items which members have made, will be for sale. There will also be a Treasure Room filled with new and gently used items for sale. There will be several gift baskets to be raffled. There is a cafe with snacks, coffee and tea. The church is handicapped accessible and has free parking. For questions, call Gerry Tremonte at 781-249-0500 or Helene Butler at 781-662-0044. We hope to see you there!!