The High Level Basketball Summer Clinic returns to Melrose Monday, Aug. 22 to Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Marcoux Gym at Melrose Middle School/High School.

The times will be 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for grades 3-5 and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. from grades 6-9.

The cost is $140. Checks can be made payable to High Level Basketball.

The director is Danny Burns who is entering his third season as the Melrose High varsity boys’ basketball coach.

According to Burns, the philosophy of the clinic is to try and “make the game fun and enjoyable while stressing that basketball is a game of fundamentals. We encourage any level of players including beginners to join. We will try to determine the level of instruction to the individual needs of the student. Students will get to work with current high school Melrose coaches and current and former MHS players.”

The clinic features fundamental drill stations, two daily games, a foul shooting contest, 3-on-3 and shooting competitions, free prizes and trivia challenges along with individual and team awards and a snack bar including pizza and drinks for sale.

Students in all grades should arrive 30 minutes prior to the start of their clinic to register.

For more information visit www.highlevelbball.com or contact Burns at: [email protected]