Melrose Public Schools and the Melrose School Committee will be hosting Wiffle Ball Wednesdays the next three weeks in a row at the Cabbage Patch Field on the MVMMS/MHS campus.

The event will take place Aug. 10, Aug. 17 and Aug. 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This is a free drop-in Melrose School Community event open to all ages/grades.

Food will be served.

Small children must be supervised by a parent/caregiver. Students must stay in the area of the field.