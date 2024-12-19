MELROSE—The Melrose High girls’ basketball team and its coaches are hosting a Kids Basketball Clinic and Alumni Game on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Melrose Middle School gym in Melrose.

Fans can watch the game for $5.00 and parents who would like to take advantage of some coaching and training for their tots can have their kids join the clinic from 4:00 p.m. –6:00 p.m. before the game.

Girls and boys grades 1st-7th are welcome to the Clinic. A $25.00 entry fee covers both the clinic and entry to the alumni game.

For information on the Clinic, contact Nattec13@gmail.com