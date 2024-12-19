

Well-balanced Melrose team returns to 2024-5

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—The Melrose High girls’ basketball team returned to their winter season on Friday, December 13 with a home loss to Belmont and will host Wakefield this week as they aim to secure their first league win.

They will be led steadily by their seniors, captains Alex Leeman and Scarlett D’Addio, along with the team’s returning leading scorer, senior Sophia DiCalogero. They are joined by seniors Olivia Dellaporta and Milana Noessel, who are also primed to play solid minutes and contribute as forwards.

“Our senior class boasts five, hard-working, passionate players ready to lead the team into a year of improvement,” says second year head coach Andrea Razi-Thomas. “We have a large and competitive roster as we enter year two of our rebuild of the MHS girls’ basketball program.”

Captain Alexandra Leeman leads by example with her work ethic, focus and intensity, notes the coach. “She’s a committed 3-sport athlete with a drive and motor that is unrivaled. She’s a defender often assigned to the opponent’s top player.”

Second year captain and 4-year varsity player Scarlett D’Addio returns in what is sure to be a big year for her. “Scarlet is a vocal presence on and off the court and brings a high basketball IQ and the most game varsity experience to our group. She can knock down open shots and get to the basket or foul line with efficiency.”

On offense, look for Sophia DiCalogero to pick up where she left off last year. “Sophia established herself as an elite and capable scorer in the league last year. She’ll be counted on to knock down shots and heckle opponents with her finishes at the hoop,” says the coach.

Returning starter Kayla Good is expected to be a big factor on the team, too. “She brings unrivaled intensity and strong leadership skills to the table. And fellow juniors Ash Donegan, Naomi Breay and Ella Callahan are a committed and energetic group who play a key role in re-establishing a culture of effort and focus. These three great athletes have impeccable attitudes and give 100% effort daily,” says Razi-Thomas.

The class or 2028 brings basketball experience and talent with three rookie guards making the varsity roster: Ella Beshel, Zoe Breay and Ella DiCalogero. “The roster is rounded out by four strong swing players, sophomores Katie Leeman and Penny Schultz and freshmen Gen Overlan and Cailin Razi-Thomas,” notes the coach.

Last year Melrose searched for wins, and they learned from that experience. “Our league is one of the most dominant in the state and it will take hard work and 12 months of commitment to improvement each year in order to work our way atop the league,” says coach Razi-Thomas.

On Dec. 13 they fell to Belmont 70-21, a game that likely has them getting back to the drawing board.

“Belmont is likely one of the top two teams this season, alongside Woburn,” says Razi-Thomas. “The league overall is very strong but we do expect to have competitive games with goals to largely improve our win loss record. Some teams lost multiple starters to graduations or transfer and we only lost 1. We are hopeful about making a stronger showing in our league this season.”

Reducing turnovers and making the right calls on shots could be key to Melrose’s improvement. Notes the coach, “We’re competing at game-day intensity in practice and emphasizing defense. On offense our motto is TEAM before I, as we search for our best-shot opportunity. This starts with taking care of the ball while getting the ball in the hands of shooters like Sophia and Scarlett in the right spots on the floor.”

This season, Razi-Thomas is joined on the coaching staff by Olivia Dzydiak, Sayuri Kazeniak and Emily Pastore.

“We will continue to rebuild this year, and we know we can be more competitive night,” she says.

Fans should note that Melrose has a few exciting home games ahead and a special Clinic and Alumni game.

On Saturday Dec. 21, they are hosting a First Annual Youth Clinic and Alumni Game. “We welcome all youth and families to come support our program!” says the coach.

“We are also home Dec 23 at 5:00 pm against Shawsheen and that should be a fun pre-holiday match up as well. We hope folks will some out to cheer us on.”