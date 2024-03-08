MELROSE — The Melrose High School Band received a donation from Stoneham Bank as they raise funds for an amazing opportunity to perform on the stage of one of the most world renowned concert venues, Boston’s Symphony Hall. Students will partake in a workshop at the end of March with one of Boston’s most sought after conductors, Charles Peltz and perform at Symphony Hall on Sunday, March 24 at 2 p.m. alongside student bands from Illinois and California. The concert is open to the public and ticket information, when available, will be posted on the Visual and Performing Arts Website at tinyurl.com/melrosearts. The students, staff and administration at Melrose High School would like to thank Stoneham bank for their generosity in supporting this amazing opportunity.