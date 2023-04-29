This week’s featured MHS student athlete helped Melrose girls lacrosse earn a huge 17-5 win over Shawsheen with standout play on both sides of the ball. Sophomore Jillian Frawley had a huge 13 ground balls, 4 forced turnovers before scoring 4 goals and 3 assists. Her coach noted it was the most complete midfield work done by a Melrose player in a long time. Congrats to Jillian and the entire MHS girls team!
About The Author
Related Posts
MWN goes to Capitol
April 28, 2023
Vincent Cosco Jr.
April 27, 2023
Joseph Olivieri, 76
April 27, 2023