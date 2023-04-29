This week’s featured MHS student athlete helped Melrose girls lacrosse earn a huge 17-5 win over Shawsheen with standout play on both sides of the ball. Sophomore Jillian Frawley had a huge 13 ground balls, 4 forced turnovers before scoring 4 goals and 3 assists. Her coach noted it was the most complete midfield work done by a Melrose player in a long time. Congrats to Jillian and the entire MHS girls team!