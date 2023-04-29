REBECCA “BECCA” THORPE AND HER HUSBAND STEVEN

By GAIL LOWE

MELROSE—Melrose resident Rebecca “Becca” Thorpe is a survivor and thriver — of cancer.

In April 2017 when Thorpe was 29 years old, she was diagnosed with brain cancer. Her diagnosis came following a visit to the gym.

“I started to feel disoriented and dizzy,” she said, adding that an hour later she suffered a grand mal seizure and ended up in the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital Emergency Department.

From there, she went to a hospital in Boston where a tumor was discovered in her brain. Thorpe then underwent surgery and was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) to undergo proton radiation therapy.

She is now on what is known as the “watch and wait” list.

“I have MRIs every four to six months to see if there is any new growth,” she said.

Thorpe noted a sad fact about brain cancer—it is one of the deadliest forms, yet it is one of the most underfunded.

Since her diagnosis, she has chosen to dedicate her time to raising awareness about this disease.

As an example, she has spoken on behalf of the Ray Bourque Foundation and the National Brain Tumor Society. Also, during the holidays she has collected toys for pediatric patients undergoing chemotherapy.

“My dream is to one day start my own foundation that would help families cover out-of-pocket costs associated with cancer that many people don’t think about—parking fees, child care, transportation, hotels and so much more,” Thorpe said.

Before her diagnosis, she worked in the software industry but now spends most of her time pursuing volunteer opportunities, particularly with MGH and the NBTS (National Brain Tumor Society). She has also run the Disney Princess Half-Marathon twice since her diagnosis in honor of brain cancer awareness and hopes to participate again next year.

As incredible as it might seem, after being referred by her MGH oncology team to the LiveSTRONG program at the Melrose YMCA on Main Street, Thorpe now takes time out of her busy life to participate along with other cancer survivors.

“I had been struggling both physically and mentally post-treatment, and my medical team thought I could benefit from it,” she said, adding that she began in January this year and graduated at the end of March with a celebration lunch at Wood & Fire Neapolitan Pizzeria on Wednesday, March 29.

Thorpe described what she encountered on her very first day at the YMCA.

“We met with our instructors and got to know one another,” she explained. “We shared a bit about ourselves. Then, our instructors introduced themselves and described the program in detail. We were also given a tour of the facility.”

Following the tour, she and the other participants headed to the gym to complete baseline assessments, i.e., how many laps they could walk in five minutes, how far they could stretch, how many pounds they could lift, so that they would be able to measure their progress at the end of the program.

LiveSTRONG is designed to provide 30 minutes of cardio, 30 minutes of strength training and 30 minutes for a group stretch or, what Thorpe likes to call a “group chat.”

During the final six weeks, the 10 participants were also able to take one of the YMCA’s group classes just for them, which Thorpe “absolutely loved” because it provided her with a safe space to try something new, like barre, which she now practices regularly.

“We collectively voted on which classes we wanted to take, which was also fun,” she said, adding that she was grateful for all the help she received. “It was like we each had a personal trainer.”

In hindsight, Thorpe said she appreciates how thoughtfully the program was crafted.

“It was clear from day one that whoever runs it truly cares for the health and well-being of its participants,” she commented. “We never felt intimidated, and the instructors always made sure we knew that we could sit out any exercise or they could alter it for us.”

Thorpe cited an example by saying that some people in the program had difficulty getting up and down from a lying flat position, so they would practice chair yoga instead of regular yoga. The program also has a holistic approach. Along with exercise, the group took a nutrition seminar, participated in a meditation session and several members supported LiveSTRONG’s cyclethon in March.

Thorpe noted that she enjoyed how social the program was. “We would often walk on treadmills or ride bikes next to one another and chat while we got in our cardio. It was a great way to get to know one another on a personal level. And it turns out that some of us are neighbors.”

As a former athlete, Thorpe said she really struggled with the physical toll cancer took on her body. But by taking part in the LiveSTRONG program, she dropped weight, went down a size and is feeling stronger than she has in a long time. By the end of the program, she increased her leg press by 195 pounds and her chest press by 35 pounds.

“From a mental perspective, I’m happier, my anxiety is better controlled and I’m less stressed,” she said. “Most importantly, I have a healthy gym routine in place and know that if I ever need help, my instructors at the Melrose YMCA will be there for me.”

Thorpe said she cannot recommend the LiveSTRONG program enough and feels “lucky” to have had the opportunity to participate.

“Everyone involved is so kind and encouraging,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the first time you’ve stepped into a gym or you are a professional athlete. The program is so tailored to your individual needs that it’s going to be beneficial.”

Thorpe said in closing that she believes cancer is one of the worst ways to meet some of the best people.

“This program proved it true yet again,” she noted. “I learned so much from my fellow LiveSTRONG friends and still go to the Y almost daily hoping to see them. I was lucky enough to run into one of them a few weeks ago in downtown Melrose.

“I love how accepting we all were of one another, and I can’t even begin to convey how many laughs we shared. I am so grateful for this program and would do it all over again in a heartbeat, without changing a thing.”

Becca Thorpe was born and raised in the Portsmouth, N.H. area and has lived in Melrose with her husband Steven since 2011. They have two boxers, Mickey and Rosie, and enjoy playing golf and traveling in their free time. They can often be found in San Diego, Calif. (where they met attending the University of San Diego) or enjoying beach life in Dunedin, Fla.