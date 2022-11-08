This is a very exciting time of year for our students, families and our community! We have volleyball, boys and girls soccer still competing in the MIAA State Tournament round of 16. At this point in the tournament all tickets must be purchased electronically from GoFan, cash is no longer an option.

Weds 11/9 – 6:30 Melrose volleyball host Billerica Memorial HighSchool

https://gofan.co/app/events/773843?schoolId=MIAA

Weds 11/9 – 6:30 Melrose girls soccer vs Masconomet Regional HS at Bishop Fenwick HS

https://gofan.co/app/events/775953?schoolId=MIAA

Thur 11/10 – 6:00 Melrose boys soccer host Nauset Regional High School

https://gofan.co/app/events/775938?schoolId=MIAA