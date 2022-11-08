MELROSE — A 44-year-old West Wyoming Avenue resident was arrested Monday for allegedly shooting two other men early Sunday night following a confrontation on Waverly Place.

Christopher Corcoran was charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm without a license.

At about 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of 44 Waverly Pl., off West Wyoming Avenue, for a report of a shooting.

Responding officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds to their lower extremities, believed to be below the knees. Officer Ashley Baldwin, a nurse, was the first on-scene and immediately began providing medical care to the more seriously wounded man until paramedics arrived. The victims were transported by ambulance to area hospitals.

It is believed that the parties are known to each other and that this was not a random act.

According to accounts, the confrontation began because Corcoran was driving the wrong way on Waverly Place.

In a statement, police say the suspect fled the area on foot. A search of the immediate area Sunday night did not locate any suspects. Melrose Police detectives, with the assistance of the State Police detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Section, collected evidence from the crime scene Sunday night, including shell casings.

Through the subsequent investigation, Corcoran was identified as an alleged suspect. The subsequent investigation showed that the shooting allegedly stemmed from a verbal altercation that occurred between the suspect and victims shortly before the shooting took place.

Corcoran was arrested without incident in Saugus at approximately 2:20 p.m. Monday afternoon.

He was transported to the Melrose Police station for booking. He was arraigned in Malden District Court.