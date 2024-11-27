By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

MELROSE—Five members of the Melrose High girls varsity soccer team were named to the Middlesex All-Star team this fall.

The five players to make the post-season roster are Abby Taylor, Jill Frawley, Sophie McElligott, Cadence L’Heureux and Paige Crovo.

Taylor, a junior defender, who also played forward later in the season, had five goals and four assists. “Abby is a very versatile player and has been a three-year starter for us,” pointed out Melrose head coach Rob Mahoney. “She is very strong.” Taylor made the team for the second year in a row and she was also a second-team Eastern Mass. All-Star.

Frawley, made the All-Star team for the second year in a row. “She is the heartbeat of the team,” said Mahoney, about the senior defenseman, who is also a captain. “She is very consistent with her play this year.” Frawley, like Taylor, was also a member of the second-team Eastern MA All-Stars.

McElligott, a junior midfielder, was an All-Star last year.

“We lost her for ten games in the middle of the year with an injury,” said Mahoney. “Her loss was a huge blow. When she returned she really lifted the team.” She scored four goals this season.

L’Heureux is a first time All-Star. “We moved her from center-mid to outside mid,” said Mahoney, about the senior. “She did what we asked of her and she worker very hard.” Crovo, a co-captain, also is a first-time All-Star. “She has been an under-the-radar type of player,” said Mahoney, about the senior midfielder. “We moved her from defense to midfield and she showed a lot of drive and desire the way she played.”

Melrose reached the MIAA Division 2 state tournament again this fall as they lost, 3-0, at Masconomet in the Round of 32 game back on Nov. 6th. Melrose finished at 9-9-2 while Masconomet ended up winning the state title on Nov. 23rd beating Duxbury, 5-0. In the Middlesex League, Melrose finished in second place behind Wilmington in the Freedom Division. Melrose went 8-7-1 in the league overall and 7-2-1 in the Freedom Division.