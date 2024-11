MELROSE — The Puzzle and Game Board swap was incredibly busy and a huge success! It was great to see so many people come out and take advantage of such a fantastic community event. Extra items went to Zero Waste U5 swap event on Sunday, future Lincoln school fundraiser and Malden Housing Families. A big thanks to Workerly. So glad for all the tables as we needed them all!

Please sign up to find out about our future events at melroseaffordableinitiative.org.