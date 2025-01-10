SEVERAL MELROSE HIGH SCHOOL music students earned scores high enough to be accepted into elite ensembles as part of the Massachusetts Music Educators Association’s Northeast District Senior Music Festival. Pictured here are Thomas Sweeney (Jazz Vibes), Jonah Tully (Trombone), Cameron Shoemaker (Clarinet), Gabriel Hunnicutt (Mallets), Nicholas Berry (Trumpet), Ella Gimenez (Soprano), Ryan McAndrew (String Bass), and not pictured, John Strong (Snare Drum). Ella, Gabriel, Thomas and Jonah earned scores high enough to qualify them to audition for the all-state festival as well. The MMEA Senior Festival will take place on Saturday, January 11, at Lexington High School. More information may be found at Northeasterndistrict.org.