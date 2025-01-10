MELROSE — Caleb Timm from Melrose, a fifth grader at Landmark Elementary is following in his sister Scarlett’s philanthropic footsteps. Scarlett raised money annually to protect the African elephant from kindergarten until she graduated from Melrose High School.

Caleb has decided to raise money to support a local non-profit, the MSPCA to support his love of cats and dogs. Caleb sold handmade beaded bracelets and make your own bracelet kits at the Unitarian Universalist Church at their Holiday Fair during Home for the Holidays. He raised $70 in support of supplies to help care for the animals and received a Certificate of Appreciation from the MSPCA.

Caleb would like to thank the UU Church for hosting his table and the members of the congregation who made it possible. He will see you back there next year!