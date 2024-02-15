

With 3 games left, each shift is critical

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

BURLINGTON—The Melrose High girls’ hockey team faced juggernaut Burlington last weekend, their second of two meetings against their ML Freedom rivals.

Melrose head coach Frank Sorrenti knew his squad faced an uphill battle last Saturday afternoon as they visited a strong Burlington team. The Red Devils showed whey they are one of the top teams in the state as they beat Melrose, 6-0, at the Burlington Ice Palace.

With the defeat, Melrose remains 3-10-1 overall and 0-9-1 in the Middlesex League. Burlington meanwhile improves to 14-1-2 overall and 9-0-2 in the league.

“They are big and can skate,” said Sorrenti. “We played well in the first and third period but the second was a disaster.”

After a scoreless opening period, the Red Devils erupted for five goals in the second period. Shea McDonald scored the first goal of the afternoon 2:23 in. Caitlyn Tremblay then scored a shorthanded tally at the 4:27 mark. The third goal was netted by seventh-grader Chloe Rabaszi with 7:34 remaining. And with 3:58 remaining, Emma Steiner made it 4-0.

McDonald then scored the fifth tally with 2:52 left.

In the third period, Steiner lit the lamp again 5:08 in.

Burlington out shot Melrose on goal, 36-20, as goalie Ruby Hansen made 30 stops. “Ruby played well,” said Sorrenti, despite the result.

On Feb. 7, Melrose was doubled up by guest Wakefield, 4-2, at the Flynn Rink. “This game really hurt us as far as making the tournament,” admitted Sorrenti. “I thought we had a really good chance to win this one.”

The Warriors led this game, 2-1, after the first period and, 4-2, after the second as there was no scoring in the third. Erin Leary got the visitors on the scoreboard 3:05 into the game. Melrose tied it when Kate Rynak scored assisted by Zoe Blackburn and Grace Daniels with 9:06 left.

Wakefield regained the lead with 3:22 remaining as Rory McNeill scored. The Warriors then expanded their lead with two goals in a 1:30 span in the second. Alexis Biscoe had the third tally with 11:45 remaining and Gianna Scoppettuolo made it 4-1 with 10:15 left.

Melrose cut the lead to two with 2:09 left in the second as Martha Murray scored assisted by Lucy Clark.

That turned out to be the final goal of the evening.

Melrose actually out shot the Warriors on net, 28-18, as Hansen made 14 stops. The bright spot of the game for Melrose is that they went 4 for 4 killing penalties.

On Feb. 17, Melrose hosts Stoneham-Wilmington at noon trying to split the season series. They then wrap up the regular season on Feb. 18 at the Stoneham Arena as they face Wakefield again. Face-off for that game is at noon as well.

Melrose entered this week seeded 37 in the MIAA Division 2 power rankings. Only the top 32 teams, at the end of the regular season, automatically qualify for the tournament regardless of record.