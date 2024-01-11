Plenty of offense in the 6-4 loss

By STEPHEN MARTELUCCI

MELROSE—In a high-scoring affair on Jan. 3, the Melrose High girls’ hockey team lost to visiting Gloucester, 6-4, in a non-league game at Flynn Rink. This was the first game for Melrose in 13 days, as they did not play during the school vacation week.

“They have a good team but we were able to give them a run,” said Melrose head coach Frank Sorrenti after the game.

Melrose fell to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in non-leagues while the Fishermen, a team out the Northeastern Hockey League, improved to 7-1 overall.

After a scoreless opening period, there were five goals scored in the second as the guest led, 3-2, heading into the third. Jenna Connolly scored with 12:31 left in the second for Gloucester. They then made it 2-0 with 8:05 left as Kaya Collins scored.

Melrose’s Addie Savidge got the locals on the scoreboard with 4:50 left and her tally was unassisted. “She had a great rush up the ice and a nice finish,” pointed out Sorrenti.

Melrose’s Kate Rynak then lit the lamp with 2:57 left to tie the game at two. Grace Daniels and Julia McNeeley both assisted. However, Abi Lowthers gave the Fisherman the lead scoring with 2:29 remaining. In the third period, Connolly made it 4-2 with 9:12 left but Melrose bounced back with two goals to tie the game at four.

Melrose’s Nora Murray scored with 8:36 left assisted by Jessie Zulon and then, at the 7:25 mark, Rynak netted her second goal, assisted by Daniels and her sister Ella. “I was proud at the way we battled back down 4-2,” said Sorrenti.

Ella Costa got the eventual game-winning goal with 6:00 left and Lowthers scored an insurance goal with 55 seconds left. Gloucester out shot Melrose on goal, 34-14, as Melrose goalie, Ruby Hansen, made 28 saves.

The game against Wakefield at Stoneham Arena on Jan. 7 was postponed due to the snow (make-up date unknown as of press time).

The next two games for the team will be non-leaguers. On Jan. 13, Melrose hosts Concord-Carlisle at 10 am. On Jan. 15, Melrose welcomes Cambridge Rindge & Latin at noon. Melrose is looking for the season sweep against the Falcons as they beat them, 6-1, in the season opener back on Dec. 9.