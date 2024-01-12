MELROSE – On January 8th, Councilor-at-Large Leila Migliorelli was unanimously elected as Melrose’s 2024 City Council president, and the first woman of color to hold this position in the city. The official vote was taken at the City Council’s organizational meeting in City Hall, immediately preceding the city-wide inauguration ceremony in Memorial Hall, where Migliorelli was sworn in to her third term on the Council.

As president, she will preside over all meetings of the 11-member council, regulate proceedings, and appoint all members to Council committees.

“I am deeply honored to be the City Council President for 2024. Thank you to my colleagues for placing their trust in my ability to lead. As we look ahead, our small but vibrant city has challenges to overcome, but with sound leadership, thoughtful planning, and collaborative problem solving, we can overcome these challenges together,” Migliorelli said during Monday’s inauguration ceremony.

Since joining the council in 2020, Migiorelli has been a leader in taking action to hold the city accountable for its fiscal practices, advocating for smart growth and affordable housing, helping small businesses during the pandemic, and supporting critical investments for local infrastructure. Consistently holding leadership positions during her time on the council, she was most recently the Chair of the Appropriations and Oversight Committee, which provides oversight of the city’s $100 million budget.

“I have had the privilege of working with Leila for the past four years on the council, as well as the two years prior on the Human Rights Commission. Her ability to effectively lead with integrity and be a trusted advocate for all will make her an outstanding President,” said Maya Jamaleddine, Councilor-at-Large and Chair of Appropriations & Oversight for this year.