Benefitting The Fisherman’s Feast of Boston

MELROSE—The Joe Pace Sr. Memorial Golf Tournament is coming to Mt. Hood this June 9th.

The follow contains information on the upcoming event:

Date: Friday, June 9th

Time: Noon Check-in

Place: Mount Hood Golf Club

100 Slayton Road

Melrose, MA 02176

Fees: $200 individuals, $800 foursome

Call for registration details: 781-231-9599

Checks Payable: J. Pace & Son, 190 Main Street, Saugus, MA