US Army Sergeant First Class Veteran, Korean War

WAKEFIELD — Joseph Guy Adragna, age 91, a longtime Wakefield resident passed away Thursday, May 18 at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford.

Born in East Boston on October 8, 1931, he was the son of the late John and Filippa (Puiarello) Adragna. Mr. Adragna was raised in East Boston and later moved to Medford where he graduated in 1949 from Medford High School. Shortly after graduation he went to work for Copley Shoe in Wakefield and it was there that he met the love of his life Mary Ventura. In 1952, he was drafted by the United States Army. He proudly served his country during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954 and he rose to the rank of Sergeant First Class. Upon his return, Mary and Joe were married and the two settled in Wakefield where they began their family. They went on to raise 2 sons.

After serving his country, he started his working career for Monroe Stationers and Printers where he became the purchasing manager for the company. He was well known and respected in the industry for his kindness and calm demeanor working tirelessly for over 40 years. In 2018, on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Korea, he was awarded the Ambassador for Peace Medal in honor of his brave service and sacrifice during the Korean War.

He was a devoted parishioner of St. Florence Church and enjoyed visiting the chapel at St. Joseph Church. He was also a member of the Wakefield Elks. Above all things, he loved his family; he was a devoted husband, loving father and was a proud “Papa” to his four grandchildren.

He was the beloved husband of Mary A. (Ventura) Adragna. He was the loving father of John Adragna and Stephen Adragna and his wife Lisa, all of Wakefield. He was the cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Kristiana Silvera and her husband Roberto, John and Gianna. He was pre-deceased by his sisters and brother: Phyllis Rizzo, Catherine Macedo and Frank Adragna. He was the brother-in-law of Helen Ventura and her late husband, Ray of Wakefield. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

His funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, May 23, at 11:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment: Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph’s memory to the David James Hospice Unit, Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, 200 Springs Rd., Bedford, MA 01730 or to the veteran’s charity of one’s choice.