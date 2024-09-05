After press time:

Melrose defeats Belmont 3-2 (Sept. 4)



12 returning players feature on 2024 squad

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—As Melrose High volleyball coach Scott Celli celebrates his 25th season as head coach at MHS, there are a lot of milestones to look back on. Twenty-two of those years have seen Melrose win the Middlesex League, including the past seventeen years straight. Playoffs are a given every year. That level of excellence has not dimmed as Melrose returns to 2024 having earned two sectional trophies in 3 seasons and this time, loaded with 12 returning players.

Having come back from another 19-win season in 2023, Melrose is ready to pick up where they left off: deep in a Div. 2 playoff run, with a trip to state sectionals thwarted only by Canton last November.

Upon graduation, Melrose lost two hitters and a libero, but they have plenty of weapons of resupply this fall. They’re led by quad captains Leah Fowke (returning captain/setter) and new captains Gigi Albuja (defense), Maggie Turner (defense) and Sabine Wenzel (middle hitter). All four have deep playoff experience and know-how, and coach Celli appreciates what they all bring to the floor.

“Leah brings a veteran presence at one of the most important positions. She’s a returning All-Conference player and I believe one of the top setters in the state. She makes plays that most players and can’t and will be the catalyst that makes our team operate,” says Celli.

Defense, meanwhile, will be Melrose’s strong suit, along with serving. “Our strength this year begins with our serve and serve receive,” says Celli. “At this point in time, it is as good as our 2012 team. But that team was able to do it for an entire season, so we will have to wait and see.”

This season is sure to showcase the fantastic serving of Gigi Albuja, a returning starter who brings “steady defense and a great serve,” according to her coach. She and likely libero, senior Maggie Turner, have loads of experience as they finish their fourth year on the varsity team, stepping into upper-class roles. “Maggie brings vocal leadership and great defense,” notes Celli.

Returning middle hitters Sabine Wenzel and Sofia Papatsoris will keep Melrose strong at the net. Says Celli, “Sabine has been fantastic. She has raised her game to another level. She stands 6’5″, and she is unstoppable in the middle.”

One important hole to fill in 2024 is outside hitting. Look for returning players Emme Boyer and Caroline Higonenq to fill that gap on the outside. Notes the coach, “Caroline and Emme are doing a great job out there.” Melrose also returns experienced hitters Abby Dennison, Ava Perrotti, Milana Noessel, utility players Alex Homan and Anna Burns, plus new players Maggie Shoemaker and Adele Ackland.

Celli is aided by assistant coaches Ryan Schmitt, Michaela Ilebode and Ryan Celli.

The team has looked sharp in pre season with victories against teams like Ipswich and Marblehead.

Melrose has a tough schedule out of the gate as they take on Belmont on Wednesday at home (post deadline) then hit the road on Saturday for their bi-annual trek to Frontier. Both are considered some of the strongest opponents of the season. How Melrose does against these two rivals may give hint of what their season would look like. Belmont was one of the few teams that Melrose fell to in 2023.

“Winchester looks to be loaded as well as Belmont,” says Celli. “Burlington and Wakefield should be really strong. But really, there are no games off in our league. Word on the street is that the ML is one of the strongest leagues in the state.”

Right now, Melrose is polling around #6 statewide in coaches’ polls. It’s early and a lot can happen, so coach Celli isn’t counting on anything. “Polls are polls. Not sure where we stand, but we have the roster to make a serious run at the end of the season. Twelve returning players from last year’s team. We are good, but we need to stay healthy, and grab some luck along the way.”

Melrose next plays at home on Wednesday, Sept. 11 when they host rival Winchester in what is sure to be a competitive and tight game.