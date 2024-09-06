MELROSE — The First Congregational Church in Melrose will begin its 2024-2025 program year on September 8 with Welcome Back Sunday. All are welcome to attend this and every Sunday throughout the year for worship beginning at 10 a.m.

The church has been on vacation this summer after an activity filled year celebrating its 175th anniversary. Highlights of the anniversary celebrations include: Dedication of the Bob Hughes Memorial Garden; Opening the Church Archival Display in the Church Library; Visit from US Congresswoman Katherine Clark who presented a US Congressional Certificate of Recognition along with a flag that flew over the US Capitol; Anniversary brunch attended by Mayor Jen Grigoraitis who presented the church with a Proclamation from the City; and An outdoor worship service on the church’s front lawn at 121 West Foster where it has stood for 175 years to close out the final spring service before the summer break. This was followed by planting a commemorative tree and a cookout for the church’s members and friends. This celebration concluded an active program year that kicked off last September. Throughout the year, a large banner was hung over the front door celebrating 175th Years of Progressive Christianity.

The church has a long tradition of serving the Melrose community establishing the city’s first daycare center in 1971 which still operates at the church as the Melrose Daycare Center and the nearby congregational retirement homes that were built around the same time. Today, the church supports the Bread of Life in Malden, A Servant’s Heart and Pantry of Hope. Many Melrose residents know the church from its Winter Wonderland Fair in early December and Yard Sale in the spring.

The Children and Youth Program kicks off on September 15. For more information, parents can contact info@fccmelrose.org or talk with one of the program leaders during the coffee hour after worship. More information about the First Congregational Church in Melrose is available on its website at fccmelrose.org.