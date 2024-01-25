MELROSE—Melrose Little League announces First Annual Sports Trivia Bowl & Night Out.

Melrose Little League is hosting its first annual Sports Trivia Bowl on Saturday, February 10 from 7-10 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus.

This is an opportunity for parents to enjoy a night out with friends, and support a great cause in the process! All proceeds go to benefit Melrose Little League field improvements and the annual MLL scholarship fund. All participants are welcome, and you don’t need to have an MLL player to attend or enter a team. Tickets are $75 and include a buffet dinner, raffles, games, and a chance to win the first-ever MLL Sports Trivia Bowl. Tickets are limited so register early.

When: Saturday, February 10, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Knights of Columbus, West Emerson St. Melrose.

Visit MelroseLittleLeague.org or email info@melroselittleleague.org to register.