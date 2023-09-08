MELROSE – Jen Grigoraitis has released her budget platform in her campaign for Melrose Mayor. Grigoraitis, the current City Council President, has shepherded through four Melrose City budgets and has 15 years of experience managing a state agency with a $60 million annual budget.

Grigoraitis said, “My top priority as Mayor will be providing Melrose with a financially smart, responsible, and sustainable plan for budgeting and spending. Public funds are a sacred responsibility, provided for by individual taxpayers and businesses. I will leverage my track record of responsibly managing state and federal funds and bring the same skills to the City of Melrose.”

She continued, “With an annual city budget of over $100 million, Melrose needs a leader with years of proven experience working through budgets at a similar scale.

Through responsible spending, wise investments, and smart growth, we can continue to enhance our City services, preserve a high quality of life, and maintain a competitive property tax environment for residents.”

Grigoraitis’s budget plans include:

Creating an internal controls plan for the City to assess and mitigate risk;

Training for all City employees on fraud/waste/abuse identification and prevention;

Partnering with outside professional organizations, such as Government Accounting Standards Board and the MA Taxpayers Foundation, to review Melrose’s accounting procedures and learn about best practices from comparable communities;

External review and assessment of existing practices;

Creation of a 5 year strategic plan for Melrose’s financial needs and goals.

To learn more about Jen’s Budget Platform please visit https://jenformelrose.com/budget-planning.