MELROSE — An art exhibit called “Serenity” sponsored by Coffee Shop Artists and The Beebe Estate Gallery, Melrose will be held during the month of September, 2023. Opening night is Friday, September 8, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Local artists featured in the exhibit at The Beebe Estate Gallery on West Foster Street include Betsey Cogswell, Ania Borto, Bob Green, Linda Dolph, Lisa L. Sears, Lori Manfra, Yana Lapaix, and Liz Campbell Tompkins of Malden; Jeanne Stafford, Deb Haney, Carianne Roche, Sara Gravante, Jen Blesso, Sally Bowman Gordon of Melrose; Lidia Russell of Stoneham; Beverly Hinckley of Wakefield; Beth Copp of Reading; Elise MacDonald, Joseph Leto of Woburn; Hiranmoy Guha, Shirley Eberly, Shina Hoag, Francys Luis Ravelo, Susan Langan, Naomi Kahn, Komal Markan, and Yudith Perez of the surrounding area.

Sponsored by Coffee Shop Artists and The Beebe Estate Gallery, “Serenity” is to remind the viewer of calmness, quiet, and peace; serenity comes from the artists’ interpretations. Mediums in this exhibit include photography, collage, textiles, paint, and mixed media.

The Beebe Estate Gallery at 235 West Foster St., Melrose, is open Saturdays during the hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Opening Reception is Friday, September 8, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Coffee Shop Artists, born in a coffee shop, includes artists from Malden, Medford, Melrose and beyond. The group sponsors juried shows for local artists to exhibit their work while searching for new venues to display artists’ works.

For more information, contact Coffee Shop Artists at coffeeshopartists17@gmail.com