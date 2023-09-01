

During this election year, we will provide candidates the opportunity to explain their views on any issue facing Melrosians.

With Melrose Public Schools students, educators, and staff returning to school this week, Jen Grigoraitis has announced her education platform in her campaign for Mayor. Grigoraitis, the City Council President and past Melrose Education Foundation board member, has been endorsed by two members of the School Committee, by State Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian, and by Senator Jason Lewis, the chair of the Senate Education Committee and lead architect of the Student Opportunity Act, which has provided Melrose and other districts with additional state dollars to support public education.

Grigoraitis said, “As Mayor, I will focus on providing our schools, and all students, with the resources they need to succeed. This means recruiting and retaining talented teachers and school leaders, maintaining a diverse and supported workforce, and understanding the needs of all students and families. I also commit to advocating for strong and sustained public school funding at the state and federal level, and partnering with community stakeholders to conduct a comprehensive assessment of MPS financial procedures and infrastructure needs.”

She continued, “As the mom of a 4th-grader at Winthrop and a 9th-grader at Melrose High School and the daughter of a public school educator, the success of our schools is personal to me. Melrose’s school system should always be a point of pride for every member of our community.” To learn more about Jen’s Education Platform please visit www.jenformelrose.com/schools.