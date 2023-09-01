MELROSE — The Melrose Clock Tower was lit up purple on August 31 in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day and of September as Recovery Awareness Month.

International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died from overdose and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind. The IOAD 2023 theme “Recognizing those people who go unseen” is about acknowledging people in our communities who are affected by overdose but might go unseen in the crisis.

September is recognized as Recovery Month to celebrate how far those in recovery from substance use and mental health have come. It is also a time to promote “evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the emergence of a strong and proud recovery community and the dedication of service providers and community members across the nation who make recovery possible”, according to Recovery Centers of America.

“This month, we acknowledge and support our community members who have been affected by the impacts of overdose,” said Mayor Paul Brodeur. “No one should feel unseen or alone in their recovery and our purple clock tower stands as a symbol to remind us of that.”

Recovery resources are available on the Resource Page of the Mental Health and Wellness Coalition. If you or someone you know are in need of mental health or substance use help, call or text the Massachusetts Behavioral Health Help Line at 833-773-2445 or chat online at masshelpline.com.