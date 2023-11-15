MELROSE — Tickets are now on sale for the Melrose Middle School fall musical, The SpongeBob Musical. Join Melrose Drama for this family-friendly romp through Bikini Bottom. Performances are Friday, November 17 at 7 p.m., Saturday, November 18 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 19 at 1 p.m. at the Melrose Middle School Auditorium. Please support Melrose Drama by coming to the show! Tickets are available at www.gofan.co/app/school/MA14639.
About The Author
Related Posts
Town salutes America’s veterans for their service
November 15, 2023
Lynn Woods conservation restriction OK’d
November 15, 2023
Town Hall offices move begins Friday
November 15, 2023
Updated background checks policy for schools proposed
November 15, 2023