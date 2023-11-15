MELROSE — Tickets are now on sale for the Melrose Middle School fall musical, The SpongeBob Musical. Join Melrose Drama for this family-friendly romp through Bikini Bottom. Performances are Friday, November 17 at 7 p.m., Saturday, November 18 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 19 at 1 p.m. at the Melrose Middle School Auditorium. Please support Melrose Drama by coming to the show! Tickets are available at www.gofan.co/app/school/MA14639.