WAKEFIELD — James P. “Jim” Del Rossi of Wakefield passed away peacefully surrounded by those he loved on Sunday, November 12. He is 87 years of age.

Born on Monday, May 25, 1936 in Wakefield, Jim is the loving son of the late James Del Rossi and Lucy (DeMayo) Del Rossi. Jim is a warm, kind, gentle and loyal son, brother, husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed.

Jim was raised and educated in Wakefield. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Air Force. He attended Northeastern University and Brown University and taught at New Hampshire University of Mathematics. Jim began his career in banking as an examiner and moved onto become Senior Vice President, Deputy Director and Commissioner of Banks. He ended his career at East Boston Savings Bank as Lead Director.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sandra (Falabella) Del Rossi; daughters: Ashlee, Stephene and Shannon; and grandchildren: Anthony, Gianna and Jackson. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Iannazzo and her late husband Bud; niece Elena Bentley; and nephews: Philip and Brett Iannazzo.

Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. Rt 28, Stoneham on Friday, November 17 at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass celebrating Jim’s eternal life in St. Joseph’s Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Jim’s family on Thursday, November 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Parking attendants and elevator are available. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Jim’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452 or to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

