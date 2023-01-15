WARD 6’s Jen Grigoraitis will lead the City Council this year.

MELROSE — Ward 6 representative Jen Grigoraitis will serve as the City Council president for 2023, voted in by her peers last week as the board reorganized for the new year.

She said, “I am honored and humbled to serve as the City Council president for 2023. I want to begin by thanking each of you for your support and confidence in me — and for your continued service to Melrose. Please pass along my thanks to your families, as well. As always, thank you to our incredible team at City Hall — City Clerk Kristin Foote and Clerk of Committees Andrew Ghobrial — for the support they provide to the Council and the City of Melrose.

It is a privilege to serve this community, and all residents, and I am committed to doing everything in my power to make Melrose an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.

“As we move forward together, I pledge to work collaboratively with all members of the City Council and to listen carefully to the concerns and ideas of our constituents. We are all here to serve the greater good, and I believe that by working together, we can achieve great things for Melrose.

“The opportunity I see before us is to make collaborative, thoughtful, data-driven decisions that benefit the entire community. I believe that by focusing on finding solutions, and not just identifying problems, we can create and sustain positive change. After the past three years of having to react to so many things out of our control, I believe now is the time for this body and this community to move beyond reacting. Our collective goal now should be proactive planning and progress.

“Once again, thank you for this opportunity to serve as your City Council president. I look forward to working alongside you on behalf of our shared community.”