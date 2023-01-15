THE TOWN’S newest firefighter/paramedic, Christopher Jacobson, was sworn in by Town Clerk Susan Duplin at ceremonies held at Town Hall January 3 attended by members of the North Reading Fire Department, town officials, family and friends. At left are Deputy Fire Chief Barry Galvin and Fire Chief Don Stats. At far right is Town Administrator Mike Gilleberto. (Photo courtesy of NRFD)
About The Author
Related Posts
New City Council president: Let’s be proactive
January 15, 2023
Top dogs!
January 15, 2023
Watchful eye
January 13, 2023
124 housing units proposed for Broadway site
January 13, 2023