MELROSE — The November 7 City Election is rapidly approaching and we wanted to let all candidates and those working on local campaigns know that the Weekly News issue of Friday, October 27 will be last to contain letters of support, candidate statements, endorsements and any election-related photographs or editorial items.

Our deadline for submittals for next week’s paper will be Tuesday, October 24 at 4 p.m.

—————

In-person early voting at City Hall begins on Wednesday, October 25. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Other in-person early voting times at City Hall will be Friday, October 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, October 31 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

—————

Make sure you are registered to vote! The last day to register to vote for the local election is October 27 at 5 p.m.

Register online or in person.