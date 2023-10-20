WAKEFIELD — Lorraine A. Curran, age 71, a lifelong resident of Wakefield, died Tuesday, October 17 at her home. Born in Malden on February 13, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Helen (Cronin) Burke.

Lorraine was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1969, where she was a proud Majorette. She was a retired crossing guard for the Town of Wakefield and had also worked for the Walgreens of Wakefield. Lorraine enjoyed holiday decorating and family parties, most especially the family’s St. Patrick’s Day party.

She was the beloved wife of Paul J. Curran. She was the loving mother of Brian Curran and Arthur Ware of Wakefield; Michelle Curran of Wakefield; and Scott Curran of Hooksett, NH. She was the sister of Joanne Burke and her late husband Richard Greenlaw of Danvers; Dorothea Burke of Malden; and the late John and Maureen Burke. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, as well as her dogs: Sadie, Paulie, Julene and Memphis. She was preceded in death by her dogs: Caden and Chopper.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Tuesday, October 24 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, October 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.