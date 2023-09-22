MELROSE — Celebrate fall in Melrose by coming out to the city’s first ever Oktoberfest beer garden celebration on Sunday, October 1 from 12 to 5 p.m. on the front lawn of the Beebe Estate, located at 235 West Foster St. This pop-up event will feature beer and drinks from Idle Hands Craft Ales, food from Kindred Crepes and La Qchara Express food truck, lawn games and live music with Melrose’s own Honeybees, Blues with Soul! The event will also include Friends of the Fells, who will be on hand to share information about all that’s going on in our hiking and walking treasure, the Middlesex Fells Reservation.

This event will be family-friendly, so bring the kids and a blanket and spend a fall afternoon with friends and neighbors celebrating Oktoberfest! Please note that the Beebe Estate/Milano Senior Center parking lot WILL NOT be a parking option, so people are encouraged to make other plans to get there. The Melrose Ped/Bike Committee will provide a bike and stroller valet station.