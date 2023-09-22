Enjoyed Boston sports, going to the beach and bird watching

WAKEFIELD — Theresa “Terri” (Scolly) Caprini, of Peabody, formerly of Wakefield, died at her home on Thursday, September 20.

She was born in Winchester on May 15, 1958 and was the daughter of Robert Scolly of Londonderry, NH and the late Jean (Welch) Scolly.

Terri was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1976. She attended nursing school following graduation. She was a retired bookkeeper. Terri enjoyed nature, birdwatching, camping, going to the beach, swimming, baking and biking. She was an avid Boston Sports fan, especially the Bruins and Patriots.

She was the beloved wife of Charles G. Caprini. She was the loving sister of Linda Cain of Bradford; Jean-Marie Drago and her husband Michael of Derry, NH; Patricia Stilwell and her husband James of Norton; and Karen Feldman and her husband Oleg of Wakefield. Terri is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, September 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be private. For guestbook, visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.