By GAIL LOWE

MELROSE—There have been many ups and downs in the economy over the past 32 years, not to mention a pandemic that forced people to stay inside their homes, but none of this fazed Leonidas “Leo” Armenis, former owner of Petrone’s Pizza on Main St.

Through thick and thin, Leo kept his pizza ovens hot and his refrigerator cold, no matter what was happening around him. He was determined to stay the course and grow his business one customer at a time, all the while focusing on three words: price, portion and quality.

Now in his 70th year, Leo has passed the pizza paddles to Petrone’s new owners and is looking forward to the next chapter of his life. Speaking on behalf of his father, Saki Armenis said that it had always been Leo’s goal to reach age 70 while providing excellent service to his customers and community. “My siblings and I worked (at Petrone’s) through high school and college,” Saki commented. “Over the past five years, I managed the store to help build the bridge that would lead to my parents’ retirement,” he added.

Though Petrone’s Pizza is now under new management, the hours of operation will remain the same. Customers will continue to have access to delicious pizza, hot and cold submarine sandwiches, pasta dinners and other menu items daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. When Leo first bought the business, it was about half the size it is now. In 2012, the space was renovated and a small dining area was added to bring in more customers at lunchtime. The pizzeria currently has 21 indoor seats available during the fall and winter. Outdoor dining is offered in the spring and summer.

During the transition, Saki and his two siblings, Julie and Andreas have remained in the store to help the new owners acclimate while getting to know their customers. “Until the end of February, my father will stop in occasionally to offer his help with delegating deliveries and getting food to customers in a timely manner,” said Saki.

Now that Leo will have more leisure time, he is looking forward to spending the days ahead with his soon-to-be five year old granddaughter Melina Rose. The two enjoy playing chess, taking walks together, rides on her scooter and drawing and coloring. And in the spring, Leo and Agnes, his wife of more than 45 years, will take an overseas trip to see their beloved family and friends in Greece. “It has been too long,” said Saki. “The last time they visited was eight years ago when my paternal grandmother died.”

In their golden years, Leo and Agnes will have plenty of time to reminisce. Leo will likely recall the time he spent as a radio officer for the Greek Navy and his world-wide travels before moving to the United States. He and Agnes will also remember the day in 1988 when they left Greece and soon established their first home in Arlington. They will also look back to the time when they moved to their home in Lynnfield where they raised their children and continue to live.

As they look back at the landscape of their lives together, they will remember the days when Leo worked with extended family and friends who also owned a pizzeria. In hindsight, they will realize that his hard work was all in preparation for making the leap to purchase Petrone’s in 1992. “Back then, immigrants had to adapt in order to survive,” Saki noted, adding that throughout the decades his father was the “ultimate provider” for his family, employees and community.

The original owner, Fred Petrone, set the tone for what would become a fixture on Main St.

Like Fred, the Armenis family tried to provide quality food to its customers, quickly and with a smile on their faces. “The City of Melrose embraced my parents for over 30 years, so we always remembered that when it came time to give back to the community,” Saki said.

Leo and his family have donated generously to local sports teams, clubs and organizations.

“Investing in the community is what helps grow small businesses and keeps people coming back for more,” he added.

The Armenis family will miss their customers, staff members and people in the community, but they will cherish their fond memories. “There are so many names, countless memories and appreciated moments that we hold near and dear to our hearts,” Saki commented.

“We’ve been there for graduations, baptisms, funerals, birthdays, births, luncheons, pasta parties, banquets, late night bites and many more events and we’re truly grateful,” he said.

“We thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts.”

In 1977 when the movie “Star Wars” hit the big screen, Leo adopted for himself a phrase spoken by Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi to Luke Skywalker, “May the force be with you.”

“It was always silly in a sense, but my father truly wanted to instill a positive attitude and strength in his community and customers to handle whatever it was they were battling in their lives, whether big or small. If he could do it, so could they,” Saki said, adding that it is with “sincere gratitude, humility and love” that his family is forever in the debt of the community they have served over the years. “Everyone, including our staff members, has given our family unwavering support and boundless kindness,” he said. “They’ve all had a profound impact on our lives.”

Michael Lyle, owner of the building at 438 Main St. said that Petrone’s Pizza has been a “trademark” on Main St. for many years. “I wish Leo and Agnes the very best in their retirement,” he said. To that, the Melrose Weekly News adds, “And may the force always be with Leo and his family.”

CUT1

SAKI ARMENIS (RT) helped his father Leonidas “Leo” Armenis grow Petrone’s Pizza, 438 Main St. into the successful business it is today. (Courtesy Photo)

CUT2

NOW THAT LEONIDAS “LEO” ARMENIS, former owner of Petrone’s Pizza, has retired, he is looking forward to spending more time with granddaughter Melina Rose. She will celebrate her fifth birthday in April. (Courtesy Photo)