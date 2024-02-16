MELROSE —The City of Melrose is sharing the following news items for the week of February 12 to 16, 2024:

City buildings closed on Monday, February 19

In observance of Presidents’ Day, City buildings will be closed and curbside Trash and Collection will NOT be picked up on Monday, February 19, resulting in a one-day delay for the rest of the week.

Survey results are in: City recycling services to remain weekly

Based on the results of our Recycling Survey, Mayor Grigoraitis will activate a weekly recycling services provision in the newly signed Casella contracts and the Department of Public Works will purchase 64-gallon carts for trash and recycling. Survey results can be viewed by visiting www.cityofmelrose.org/RecyclingSurveyResults

Registration is open for Spring 2024 recreation programs

Registration is officially OPEN for our Spring 2024 Recreation Programs, which boasts 11 NEW programs such as “Birdie Putt & Chip: Intro to Golf”; “Go Camping!”; and “Middle School Ultimate Frisbee.”

To get the 411 on all 11 new programs, read the full announcement and register by visiting www.cityofmelrose.org/Spring2024Registration

Important March 5 Presidential Primary Election information

The Massachusetts Presidential Primary Election is on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Melrose voters can head to the polls between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School Gymnasium located at 90 Melrose St. For more information, visit www.cityofmelrose.org/elections

Make sure you’re registered to vote: The last day to register to vote or change party enrollment is Saturday, February 24, by 5 p.m. Check your registration status by visiting https://www.sec.state.ma.us/voterregistrationsearch/

Register to vote in person at the City Elections Office Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and on Saturday, February 24 only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Register online by visiting https://www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR/