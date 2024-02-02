MELROSE — Following are some announcements from the staff of the Melrose Public Library.

Winter Hours: Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (8 p.m. in the children’s room); Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m.

Holiday Hours: Closed on Sunday, February 18 and Monday, February 19 in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Massachusetts Center for the Book Reading Challenge: Melrose Public Library is participating in the Massachusetts Center for the Book 2024 Reading Challenge. Read twelve books in twelve months, a different challenge each month. This month’s challenge is to read a book with a color in the title.

ADULT PROGRAMS Wednesday, February 7 from 7 to 8:45 p.m. in person at the Milano Center, 201 W. Foster St., History Book Club: Join a lively discussion group focused on history! A subject is determined each month and participants read a non-fiction history book related to the topic. New readers are welcome to join and experience history from many points of view on one topic. The topic for February is Consequential Assassinations. The cause and effect from the act of an assassination can reverberate through time. Choose one such event that you feel made a great impact on history and read a related nonfiction book to the subject. Everyone is welcome, whether you read a book and want to share or just want to listen and learn! If you have questions, please contact Erin at melcirc@noblenet.org or call the library at 781-665-2313. Please register online or with a library staff member for the February meeting if you plan on attending! During the library’s renovation project, the Milano Center has generously offered us a room for our meeting. Please check in at the front desk when you arrive; doors will be locked by 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. via Zoom, Virtual Program: Author & Historian Toni Mount Discusses How to Survive in Medieval England. Please register at melrosepubliclibrary.org and you’ll receive the link in the confirmation and reminder emails! Imagine you were transported back to Medieval England and had to start a new life. How would you survive without your mobile phone, internet and social media? Where will you live? What is there to eat? What shall you wear?! Join author and historian Toni Mount, as she discusses how it was done and what we would need to do if time travel ever became a thing and we had an opportunity to travel back in time. This program is a collaboration with a multitude of MA libraries with sponsorship by the Friends of the Ashland.

Tuesday, February 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in person at the Milano Center, 201 W. Foster St., The Tuesday Morning Book Group. This group meets the second Tuesday of each month. Book selections range in genres but the discussion is always lively! Stop by the main desk at MPL at the Beebe School to arrange for a copy of this month’s book, West with Giraffes by Lynda Rutledge. Please register online so the library can accommodate all those planning to participate.

Thursday, February 15 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in person at the Milano Center, 201 W. Foster St., The Melrose Public Library Book Group. This group meets on the third Thursday of the month September through June and is moderated by our Assistant Director, Diane Wall. Physical copies of this month’s title, All That She Carried by Tiya Miles are available for pickup at MPL at the Beebe School. Limited e-book and e-audiobook copies are available through Libby. Doors close promptly at 7 p.m. Please sign up using the Library Events Calendar so the library can accommodate all those planning to participate.Can’t attend in-person? Check out the Virtual MPL Book Group; same book, different date, February 22 and on Zoom!

Wednesday, February 21 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in person Milano Center, 201 W. Foster St., Significant Short Fiction Discussion Group: This group currently meets on the third Wednesday of every month to discuss short stories. Readers are working their way through The Best Short Stories 2022: The O. Henry Prize Winners. New attendees are always welcome! Please sign up online so the library can anticipate the number of attendees.

Thursday, February 22 from 7 to 8 p.m. online, NEW!!! Virtual Melrose Public Library Book Group: The Virtual Melrose Public Library Book Group meets via Zoom on the fourth Thursday of the month September through June and is moderated by our Assistant Director, Diane Wall. Join us virtually for a discussion of All That She Carried by Tiya Miles. Physical copies are available at MPL at the Beebe School School. Limited e-book and e-audiobook copies are available through Libby by Overdrive. Please register on the library website for the Zoom Meeting and you will receive an email with the zoom link.

Tuesday, February 27 from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. via Zoom, Virtual Tasty Books for Hungry Readers Book Club: Join friends old and new for a lively virtual book discussion. The meeting will be held through the remote conferencing platform, Zoom. If you would like to join in, please register online by the day before the meeting so the library can send you the invitation link. Stop by the desk to pick up this month’s discussion title, Arsenic and Adobo by Mia P Manansala. Limited e-book and e-audiobook copies may be available through Libby/Overdrive. The library is in its interim location at 263 W. Foster St. Hope to “see” you all there!

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS Tuesday, February 6 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 121 W Foster St., Baby Steps (0-18 months): Join Ms. Mary Claire for a 20 minute nursery rhyme program for babies and caregivers that focuses on early literacy skills through rhymes, songs and movements. Recommended for non-walkers, ages 0-18 months. Socialize and play together after the program. Program will take place offsite at the Congregational Church. Please register for all who will attend, i.e. register for 3 people if a child and two adults will attend. We have multiple story time offerings each week to offer more spaces for families to join. Register for only one program each week. Wednesday, February 7 from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 121 W Foster St., Bubbles and Books (ages 0-5): Join Ms. Renée for a 30 minute story time program of songs and stories to suit all ages. Kids and their caregivers will meet new friends, learn new songs and discover new books. Recommended for babies, toddlers and preschoolers with their caregivers. Socialize and play together after the program. Please register for all who will attend, i.e. register for 3 people if a child and two adults will attend. We have multiple story time offerings each week to offer more spaces for families to join. Register for only one program each week.

Thursday, February 8 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 121 W Foster St., Toddler/Preschool Story Time (ages 1.5-4): Join Ms. Ginny for a 30 minute story time program for little ones and their caregivers. This program will feature songs and movements that will get little ones wiggling, bouncing and grooving to the beat. Recommended for toddlers and preschoolers with their caregivers. Socialize and play together after the program. Please register for all who will attend, i.e. register for 3 people if a child and two adults will attend. We have multiple story time offerings each week to offer more spaces for families to join. Register for only one program each week.

Thursday, February 8 from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. at the Milano Center, 201 W. Foster St., Just the Facts (grades K-1): Does your young student love to learn new things? Join a nonfiction topic-based book group for kids in kindergarten through 1st grade with the Melrose Public Library Children’s Room. Come enjoy some newfound facts and bring some of your own to share. Topic will be announced beforehand, but no reading required. Book clubs are based on grade level, not reading level. The topics will vary from month to month. This month’s topic is TBA. Please sign children up for the book club that matches their grade level. Program will take place at the Milano Center. Please meet library staff at the front door of the Milano Center. Space is limited and registration is required for all participants. Please register separately for each child attending. Caregivers must remain in the vicinity.

Thursday, February 15 from 3 to 3:45 p.m. at the Milano Center, 201 W. Foster St., Book Worms Book Tasting (grades 2-3): Calling all kids in second and third grade who are looking for a group of friends to talk about books and reading! Join a book club with the Melrose Public Library Children’s Room that explores all different types of books. Book clubs are based on grade level, not reading level. Please sign children up for the book club that matches their grade level. Kids will get a chance to meet, connect and discuss with grade level peers. Program will take place at the Milano Center. Please meet library staff at the front door of the Milano Center. Space is limited and registration is required for all participants. Please register separately for each child attending. Caregivers must remain in the vicinity.

Thursday, February 22 from 3 to 3:45 p.m. at the Milano Center, 201 W. Foster St., Stitches and Stories (grades 4-5): Do you love arts, crafts and books? If you are a 4th or 5th grader and those interest you, join a crafty book club with the Melrose Public Library Children’s Room. Kids will all check out the same book (announced the month before the program), then gather to discuss it, learn a crafting skill and work on an ongoing project; we’ll start with cross stitch. No previous craft skills needed!

This month’s book is Max and the Midknights by Lincoln Pierce. Copies of the book are available at the Children’s Desk. E-copies of some books may also be found on Libby. Book clubs are based on grade level, not reading level; the books will vary from month to month. Please sign children up for the book club that matches their grade level. Kids will get a chance to meet, connect and discuss with grade level peers, whether the book is a quick read or a book they read with someone else. Program will take place at the Milano Center. Please meet library staff at the front door of the Milano Center. Space is limited and registration is required for all participants. Please register separately for each child attending. Caregivers must remain in the vicinity.