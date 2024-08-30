MELROSE — Melrose Public Library wrapped up the Read, Renew, Repeat Summer Reading Program with a an interactive and engaging visit from Cynde McInnis and the Whale Mobile on Thursday, August 15 at Memorial Hall.

Over sixty children met an inflatable life-size model of Nile, a 36-year old humpback whale whom McInnis has seen almost every summer since 1994 off the coast of Massachusetts. They went inside the whale and learned about how whales are similar and different to humans. Kids also learned about Nile’s migratory path, how many calves she’s had, as well as how researchers learned this information. Artifacts such as baleen, teeth and bones were made available for children to see and feel. At the end of the presentation, they were encouraged to become Playground Protectors and to see how much trash they can collectively pick up this summer.