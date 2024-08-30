TOPSFIELD — The 206th Topsfield Fair running October 4 to October 14 offers hundreds of contests for both amateur and professional entrants. Some of the contests include prize money while others are just for bragging rights. Contestants can upload their entries online.

CONTESTS

Beekeeping: honey products, beeswax products, arts & crafts, cooking with honey and spirits, etc. Entry deadlines vary based on category; Canning: jam, jelly, pickles, preserves, relish, etc. Entry deadline is September 3. Entries accepted on September 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Crafts: ceramic, crocheting, doll, jewelry, knitting, needlework, models, quilting, rug, sewing, smocking, spinning, weaving, woodworking, etc. Entry deadline is September 2. Entries accepted September 14 and 15 from 12 to 4 p.m.; Farm Photography: Theme is Agriculture in Massachusetts. Entry form and photos must be at the Fair office by August 30; Fine Art, amateur and professional: painting, graphics, photography, etc. Entry deadline is September 2. Entries accepted September 7 and 8 from 12 to 4 p.m.; Flowers: bonsai, dahlias and zinnias, roses, sunflowers, hanging basket, holiday decoration, house plants, terrariums, etc. Entry deadline is September 30. Entries accepted October 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Foods: Topsfield Fair Fall Harvest Baked Sweet Treat contest, King Arthur Baking Company Favorite Muffin contest, Topsfield Fair Apple Pie contest, Parent and Child Cookie Celebration contest. Theme is Favorite Things to do at Topsfield Fair. Entry deadlines vary; Fruit: apples, berries, crabapples, grapes, peaches, pears, plums and quinces. Entry forms due and entries accepted on October 3 from 7 to 9 p.m.: Giant Pumpkins: Over $15,000 in prize money up for grabs. Entry deadline is September 20. Weigh-off to be held on October 4; Junior Fruit, Vegetable and Decorative: Enter your decorated pumpkin, gourds and more! Entry deadline is September 20; Poultry: ducks and geese, standard poultry, eggs, bantams, cock crowing, hen flying, turkeys, pigeons, non-standard barnyard rooster and poster. Entry deadline is September 17. Entries accepted October 3 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Vegetables: beans, beets, carrots, cucumbers, lettuce, onions, potatoes, peppers, squash, tomatoes and many more categories. Entry deadline is September 27. Entry forms due and entries accepted on October 5 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Additional categories include Cattle, Christmas Trees, Draft Horse Show, Grange, Horse and Oxen Pulling, Rabbit and Cavy, Sheep, Sheep Dog Trial, Stock Farm Tractor Pulling, Winemaking, 4-H Club and many others. Entry deadlines vary.

There are also two pageants held annually at the Topsfield Fair: Junior King and Queen: For children ages 5 to 8, who will be judged on general appearance, conduct and personality. Each child will be interviewed on stage. All contestants will be asked to be dressed in casual attire. Entry deadline is October 4. Pageant to be held on October 5 at 1 p.m.; and Mrs. Essex County: Contestants must be married, at least 18 years old and currently living in Essex County with their spouse. Each contestant will submit a prepared food item. A preliminary interview will be conducted and selected participants will appear in the pageant in elegant cocktail wear and will be judged on general appearance, personality, poise and food score. Entry deadline is October 10. Pageant to be held on October 13 at 1 p.m.

Entry forms are available at topsfieldfair.org. Information on each contest can be found in the Exhibitors Handbook under the About section on the home page of the website. Contact information for the person responsible for each contest is included with the contest form for each department. Requirements and entry deadlines vary for each contest. Please see the Topsfield Fair website for more information.