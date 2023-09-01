MELROSE — Calling all readers! Check out these book clubs happening at Molly’s Bookstore this September:

Café con Leche Book Club: “La Sombra del Viento” by Carlos Ruiz Zafrón – September 1 at 6:30 p.m. (Note: this book club is in Spanish)

Memoir Book Club: “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy – September 6 at 7 p.m.

Molly’s Book Club: “Lodore” by Mary Shelley – September 7 at 7 p.m.

Young Adult Book Club: “You’re Not Supposed to Die Tonight” by Kalynn Bayron – September 14 at 7 p.m

Molly’s Minis Book Club: “The Epic Fail of Arturo Zamora” by Pablo Cartaya – September 19 at 6:30 p.m. (Note: this book club is for kids ages 8-12)

New Voices Book Club: “Tinkers” by Paul Harding – September 21 at 7 p.m.

Queer Lit Book Club: “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” – September 25 at 7 p.m.

There’s no need to register for any of our book clubs, just read the book and show up. Organizers can’t wait to discuss these great books with you.

Molly’s Bookstore is an independently owned bookstore located on 667-669 Main St. in Melrose..