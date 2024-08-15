ADAM FEDERICO

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield School Committee unanimously voted to appoint a Melrose man as that district’s next assistant superintendent during an Aug. 7 meeting.

Danvers High School Adam Federico will be succeeding former Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Kevin Cyr. He has led Danvers High since July 2021. He previously served as Lynnfield Middle School’s assistant principal from July 2008-June 2012.

Federico began his Danvers tenure working as Holten Richmond Middle School’s principal from July 2012 to June 2021. He taught special education and social studies at Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School from December 2000-June 2008.

School Committee Chair Kate DePrizio said the School Department received 40 applications for the assistant superintendent job. Geary, DePrizio and School Committee member Jim Dillon reviewed the resumes, and recommended that the Assistant Superintendent Search Committee interview four candidates for the position.

“That committee put forward two finalists,” said DePrizio.

DePrizio said Geary recommended that Federico be interviewed for the assistant superintendent job and not the other finalist. She also said state law gives school committees the authority to appoint assistant superintendents.

Geary said Federico “will thrive as assistant superintendent.”

“Adam is no stranger to Lynnfield, as he successfully served as our middle school assistant principal from 2008-2012,” said Geary. “I first got to know him at this time, and was impressed by his depth of leadership, his ability to explore every possibility when making decisions about students and teachers, and his genuine desire to draw the best out of everyone around him.”

Geary said Federico was asked to take over Danvers High School after the fallout from the boys’ hockey team’s hazing scandal. While he said Federico was “not actively searching for a new position,” Geary said “the lure of a return to Lynnfield, a progression in his career and an opportunity to lead here was simply too much of an opportunity to pass up.”

“Adam leads with charisma, accountability, integrity and compassion,” said Geary. “I saw this firsthand during his time in Lynnfield, and he displayed it again during his first interview. He draws from a well-rounded educational background, as he has been a special education paraprofessional, special education teacher, social studies teacher, football and basketball coach, and a principal at two levels. His passion for having both students and teachers of all abilities achieve their highest potential is contagious. His unique middle and high school leadership background, combined with his regular and special education teaching experience, will be a terrific match for our district and this role.”

Interview

DePrizio asked Federico why he wanted to be appointed as the school system’s next assistant superintendent.

Federico said he was teaching at Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School when he applied for Lynnfield Middle School’s assistant principal job 16 years ago.

“Bob Hassett, who was actually my high school biology teacher, became the superintendent in Lynnfield,” said Federico. “Lynnfield seemed like a great place to begin an administrative career. I applied and was lucky enough to be appointed as Lynnfield Middle School’s assistant principal. I worked with Principal Steve Ralston, and learned so much there. I found Lynnfield Middle School to be a wonderful community. I have a lot of positive and fond memories, and I am really proud of the work we did. We had a great team, and the collaboration that existed from superintendent down to custodian in the Lynnfield Public Schools was just amazing. I wasn’t looking for a different job, but when the opportunity came up to come back to Lynnfield and work with a number of people who are still here including Tom Geary, I felt like it was something I had to explore.”

Dillon asked Federico “what do you look for when you are visiting a teacher’s classroom.”

Federico said he wants to see “enthusiasm” in classrooms.

“I want to see students excited and engaged,” said Federico. “I want to see the adults excited about what they are teaching, and seeing their kids progress and do well. I also want to see access to the learning. We have a wide variety of kids sitting in front of us. Whether you are teaching Advanced Placement Calculus or first grade, that group of learners in front of you is going to have all kinds of unique needs. I want to see classrooms provide that access so that every kid can achieve. And if a student is struggling, I want them to be able to access help.”

School Committee member Jamie Hayman asked Federico how would he build “credibility with the community and teachers.”

“It really starts with a lot of listening,” said Federico. “Whether you come in a traditional time period or a truncated one like this, I think you have to come in, respect the foundation and learn what is there. For me, it starts with a lot of listening to understand where we are.”

Federico also said he plans on spending a lot of time in all four schools and visiting classrooms.

“I would definitely do a lot of lunch duty, and I wouldn’t want to give that up because that is a great place to learn how schools work and how kids tick,” said Federico. “I would also figure out what people need, and get them that. The only way you are going to know that is really by getting into those classrooms and common planning time meetings.”

School Committee member Jenny Sheehan asked Federico about his people management skills.

Federico said it’s important to get to know teachers, staff and administrators. He said his knows a number of school officials and educators from his past experience working as LMS’ assistant principal.

“Being an educator is hard,” said Federico. “It’s important to remember that and be true to that. You have to get to know as many people as you can on a personal level, and understand what are their goals for their classroom.”

School Committee Vice Chair Kristen Grieco Elworthy asked Federico about his approach to making budgetary decisions.

Federico said school budgets are “always tough.”

“You have to start with what is the impact on kids,” said Federico. “That’s starting at the classroom level, and looking at what resources we need to have to ensure that environment is right. We have to have kids first in our budget, and we need to have clarity and consensus about the district’s priorities.”

In response to a question from Hayman, Federico noted that Lynnfield Public Schools is building a “new team” with Geary being appointed as superintendent and Lauren King taking over as Huckleberry Hill School’s new principal.

“Putting a team together like that is really exciting to be a part of,” said Federico. “Lynnfield has a strong foundation and values its schools. I see that as an opportunity. This is a place that I know, can hit the ground running and there are a lot of people who are invested in the schools being strong. The work that this job is focused on very much aligns with the work I love to do. This is a natural progression. Somebody once told me being an assistant superintendent is a fantastic job. This is an opportunity to get that job in a great community.”

Sheehan asked Federico how will he familiarize himself with the elementary schools.

Federico said his past experience working as a middle school teacher and administrator required him to prioritize students’ transition from elementary school to middle school. He said it’s important for middle school educators and administrators to understand “what is going on” in elementary schools to help students make that “huge transition.”

“Having said that, I have some learning to do,” said Federico. “The principals in Lynnfield are instructional leaders as well, and I look forward to supporting them and having them help me understand what is going on. You also have the teachers who are leaders in their classrooms. It should be a collaborative approach.”

Elworthy asked Federico about his special education experience.

Federico said it has always been his goal to have special education students, “go to schools in their hometown.” He said accomplishing that goal “requires really hard work” that entails making sure special education teachers, general education teachers and school officials understand what students need.

“We have to make sure we are providing the right resources,” said Federico. “And if we can’t, then we have to have other conversations. I want as many kids to stay in-district with their peers, their neighbors and their friends. If we have a real clear sense about our special education students, we can build some programs around them in a real strategic way. If we can develop programs smartly, we can keep students in-house.”

Federico also said it’s important for special education teachers and officials to “build trust” with families in order to make sure “they feel that they have a voice at the table.”

Hayman asked Federico about the challenges he has seen students experience in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federico said it was a challenge getting students back into routines.

“We had to really focus on getting kids back into school shape,” said Federico. “There was a lot of emphasis on routines, expectations and foundational skills in addition to focusing on academic skills.”

After the interview concluded, the School Committee unanimously voted to appoint Federico as assistant superintendent. The school board also voted to enter into executive session to negotiate Federico’s contract, which was immediately ratified when the panel returned to open session. He will be earning a $175,000 salary.

