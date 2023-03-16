MELROSE —The Melrose Running Club (MRC) will conduct a ten-week “Walk to Run” program for individuals interested in becoming beginner runners. The 23rd edition of “Walk to Run” will commence on Tuesday, April 25 at 7:00 P.M. from the Melrose Knights of Columbus on West Foster Street. Registration begins at 6:30 P.M. with a shoe clinic following the first run conducted by Marathon Sports of Melrose.

The MRC “Walk to Run” program is modeled after several nationally developed beginner running programs and is designed to develop a continuous 30-minute beginner runner. Articles and tips on running, shoe selection, and nutrition will be provided by members of the Melrose Running Club.

Program applicants should be in good physical health (consult with your physician before starting this exercise program), be able to walk continuously for 30 minutes (prepare your legs with at least 8 days of walking, 20 minutes for the first four days and 30 minutes for the last four days), and a have strong desire to learn how to run.

Cost of the program is $30, which includes a half-year individual membership in the Melrose Running Club. For more information or registration, please access the Walk To Run page on the MRC website at www.melroserunningclub.com.

The Melrose Running Club is a co-ed club that meets each Tuesday evening at the Melrose Knights of Columbus on West Foster Street at 7:00 PM for fun runs of 3-7 miles. Runners of all ages and abilities are invited to join the Tuesday night runs. The Melrose Running Club is a member of the Road Runners Club of America (RRCA)