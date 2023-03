Wakefield resident Jaden Fullerton will look to build on a strong year when he competes at wrestling New England’s this Sunday at Game On in Fitchburg.

A three-sport athlete (wrestling, football, lacrosse), “Fully” earned MVP and the Warrior Award for his football team before putting together a strong season as captain of Red Roots Wrestling Club, going 40-4 and taking first place in the NER, Sectional and state tournaments, making him a two-time champion for all of these two years in a row.