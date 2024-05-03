By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

MELROSE—The Melrose High softball team was shutout by guest Woburn, 10-0, at Pine Banks on Tuesday afternoon.

Melrose pitcher Emi Judge went all seven innings striking out three and walking one.

The Tanners (7-3 overall and in the Middlesex League) scored twice in the second, seven times in the fourth and one more time in the top of the seventh inning.

“They always have a good team,” said Melrose assistant coach Frank Sorrenti. “The good things for us is that we only had four errors which has been our biggest problem all season.”

Melrose offense had three hits as those three hits were by Anna Scalfani, Brynn Baker and Sophie Brown. For Brown, a sophomore, it was her first varsity hit, as she was a call-up from the junior varsity team.

Previously to this, on April 25, Melrose fell to Arlington in a five-inning mercy-rule game. The Spy Ponders scored seven times in the first inning, two more in the second, four times in the third and five times in the bottom of the fourth.

Melrose scored its lone run in the top of the fourth as Ava Viola’s ground out allowed Paige Crovo to score. Crovo had the team’s lone hit with a double.

“They have a good program,” said Sorrenti, about Arlington. “Their pitcher wasn’t overpowering but she moved the ball well.” Melrose struck out 11 times in the game.

Melrose’s Judge pitched all four innings.

On Apr. 24, Melrose fell to guest Lexington at Pine Banks in a six-inning mercy-rule game. Melrose was in this game until the top of the sixth as Lexington erupted over 10 runs.

“We had seven errors overall and four of them took place in that inning,” pointed out Sorrenti. “We had a shot but then the roof fell in.”

Melrose pitcher Riley Jones went all six innings on the mound, striking out three. The bright spot was Melrose offense, as they had a team-high, 11 hits. The 11 runs they earned was also a team-high.

Maggie Turner was 2-3 with two runs batted in and she also scored twice. Scalfani was also 2-3 with three runs batted in as she had a three-run triple in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Kate Stratford was also 2 for 3 with three runs batted in.

Crovo and Viola were both 2 for 4. Crovo had one RBI while Viola scored once.

The other hit was by Baker who was 1-4 with an RBI and scored twice as she once reached on an error.

The next game for Melrose is on May 6 when they visit Danvers at 4:00 p.m. The next day, they go to Burlington for a doubleheader starting at 3:00 p.m.

On May 9, they visit Wilmington at 6:00 p.m.